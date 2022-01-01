Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gorditas in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants that serve gorditas

California Tacos & Fresh Juices - California Tacos Bellingham

4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gordita Quesadilla$9.99
Hand made dough prepared and then fried on the spot, your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, and sour cream
New Mexico Tamale Company - 360-389-8841

4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
"NEW" Gorditas (Not Gluten Free)$14.75
STUFFED GORDITAS - 2 Corn & flour fried pocket (not gluten free) stuffed with choice of diced chicken or pork then topped with shredded cabbage tomato, crema & Queso fresco, choice of two sides rice, beans & salsa
VEGAN Gorditas (Not Gluten Free)$14.75
STUFFED GORDITAS – 2 corn & flour (Not gluten free) fried pocket stuffed with Vegan Aztec or Chik-N Hatch filling topped with shredded cabbage, tomato, vegan cream, side of vegan rice, vegan beans & side of salsa
