Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Bellingham

Go
Bellingham restaurants
Toast

Bellingham restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (4449 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Grilled Chicken$5.00
served with grapes, Tim’s Potato Chips & carrots.
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano image

 

D'Anna's Cafe Italiano

1319 N State Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Shiitake$25.95
Shallots, garlic, parsley,and pecorino romano cheese are tossed with tender morels of grilled chicken breast, shiitake mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, pine nuts and pasta shells.
More about D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
Grilled Chicken Gyro image

KEBABS

Kebab Casual

2604 Meridian St, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Gyro$14.00
Chicken Shawarma with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion and tzatziki
Grilled Chicken Shawarma$14.00
Chicken Shawarma with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled turnip, tahini and hot sauce
More about Kebab Casual

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellingham

Cheeseburgers

Coleslaw

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Enchiladas

Mozzarella Sticks

Meatloaf

Map

More near Bellingham to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lynden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (540 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston