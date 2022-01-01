Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Toast

Bellingham restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

The Bagelry

1319 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus (8oz)$7.00
Hummus Sandwich (V)$7.65
Comes with onions, tomatoes, & sprouts (or lettuce if sprouts are not available). Side of Chips & Pickle.
More about The Bagelry
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (4449 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$10.50
chickpea & tahini dip - cucumbers - tomatoes - sprouts - feta - tzatziki - pita
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Quantum Leaf

1149 North State Street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Hummus Platter$10.00
Soy-free miso hummus topped with furikake served with fresh veggies -soy/oil free
Hummus Bowl$15.00
Brown rice, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, chickpea miso hummus, yellow pea tempeh mince, miso tahini sauce and sesame oil drizzle - soy free and oil free option
More about Quantum Leaf
Mediterranean Hummus Plate image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Bus Bistro

104 E Maple Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Hummus Plate$10.49
Our own specially seasoned goat cheese and hummus. Served with roasted peppers, English cucumbers, Kalamata olives, and freshly toasted Naan.
More about Brothers Bus Bistro

