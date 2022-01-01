Hummus in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve hummus
The Bagelry
1319 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus (8oz)
|$7.00
|Hummus Sandwich (V)
|$7.65
Comes with onions, tomatoes, & sprouts (or lettuce if sprouts are not available). Side of Chips & Pickle.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Hummus
|$10.50
chickpea & tahini dip - cucumbers - tomatoes - sprouts - feta - tzatziki - pita
Quantum Leaf
1149 North State Street, Bellingham
|Miso Hummus Platter
|$10.00
Soy-free miso hummus topped with furikake served with fresh veggies -soy/oil free
|Hummus Bowl
|$15.00
Brown rice, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, chickpea miso hummus, yellow pea tempeh mince, miso tahini sauce and sesame oil drizzle - soy free and oil free option