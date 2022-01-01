Kale salad in Bellingham
PIZZA
Storia Cucina
100 Grand Ave. Suite 102, Bellingham
|Lg Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Focaccia Croutons, Radish, Parmigiano, Lemon Vinaigrette
|Sm Kale Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Focaccia Croutons, Radish, Parmigiano, Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Aslan Brewing Co.
Aslan Brewing Co.
1330 N Forest St, Bellingham
|Seasonal Kale Salad
|$7.00
Contains kale, golden raisins, pecorino romano, toasted walnuts, and a lemon vinaigrette
Allergy:
- Dairy free without the pecorino
- Gluten Free
|Kids Seasonal Kale Salad
|$5.00
Contains kale, golden raisins, pecorino romano, toasted walnuts, and a lemon vinaigrette
Allergy:
- Dairy free without the pecorino
- Gluten Free
|Kale-zar Salad
|$7.00
Kale, house-made croutons, pecorino romano, caesar dressing, lemon wedge
Allergy:
- Gluten Free without croutons
- Dairy free without the Pecorino Romano