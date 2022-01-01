Kale salad in Bellingham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA

Storia Cucina

100 Grand Ave. Suite 102, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
Focaccia Croutons, Radish, Parmigiano, Lemon Vinaigrette
Sm Kale Caesar Salad$6.00
Focaccia Croutons, Radish, Parmigiano, Lemon Vinaigrette
Item pic

 

Aslan Brewing Co.

1330 N Forest St, Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (1476 reviews)
Takeout
Seasonal Kale Salad$7.00
Contains kale, golden raisins, pecorino romano, toasted walnuts, and a lemon vinaigrette
Allergy:
- Dairy free without the pecorino
- Gluten Free
Kids Seasonal Kale Salad$5.00
Contains kale, golden raisins, pecorino romano, toasted walnuts, and a lemon vinaigrette
Allergy:
- Dairy free without the pecorino
- Gluten Free
Kale-zar Salad$7.00
Kale, house-made croutons, pecorino romano, caesar dressing, lemon wedge
Allergy:
- Gluten Free without croutons
- Dairy free without the Pecorino Romano
Kebab Casual image

KEBABS

Kebab Casual

2604 Meridian St, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Salad$6.00
Local Kale with Pomegranate Vinnaigrete, Roasted Chickpeas and Craisin
