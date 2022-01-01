Pierogies in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve pierogies
Banter
114 Prospect Street, Bellingham
|Side Pierogies
|$9.00
traditional potato piergies tossed in butter, salt and pepper
Otherlands Beer
2121 Humboldt St, Bellingham
|Pierogies
|$14.50
Your choice of; mushroom and kraut pierogis over mushrooms, rye crunchies and creme fraiche; OR potato and farmers cheese pierogis with spicy berber curry sauce, cilantro and creme friache.