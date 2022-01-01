Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pierogies in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants that serve pierogies

Banter

114 Prospect Street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Pierogies$9.00
traditional potato piergies tossed in butter, salt and pepper
FRENCH FRIES

Otherlands Beer

2121 Humboldt St, Bellingham

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
Pierogies$14.50
Your choice of; mushroom and kraut pierogis over mushrooms, rye crunchies and creme fraiche; OR potato and farmers cheese pierogis with spicy berber curry sauce, cilantro and creme friache.
