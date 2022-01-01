Pies in Bellingham

Grandma Pat’s Peach Pie A La Mode

Smoothie Sour - w/ Peach, Vanilla, Vanilla Ice Cream, Pie Crust and Lactose*

Taking time off from her rigorous instagram influencing schedule (yet again, she’s getting really tired of us bothering her). We HAD to get her in the kitchen for the upcoming holidays so everyone could enjoy another slice of her decadent treats, but with a little bit of festivities around. What did she whip up this time? Her WORLD FAMOUS Peach Pie a la Mode of course!

Think a slice of perfectly spiced peach pie, topped with scoop after scoop of creamy vanilla, and a nudge of whip cream. Yeah, we know THAT is what you need after a big holiday meal. It’s pie, its beer, it’s fruit, it’s almost a food group.

ABV 6.1%

