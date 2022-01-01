Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Bellingham restaurants that serve pies

JUXT Taphouse

119 W Holly St., Bellingham

Avg 5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SIG Peach Pie A La Mode$22.00
Grandma Pat’s Peach Pie A La Mode
Smoothie Sour - w/ Peach, Vanilla, Vanilla Ice Cream, Pie Crust and Lactose*
Taking time off from her rigorous instagram influencing schedule (yet again, she’s getting really tired of us bothering her). We HAD to get her in the kitchen for the upcoming holidays so everyone could enjoy another slice of her decadent treats, but with a little bit of festivities around. What did she whip up this time? Her WORLD FAMOUS Peach Pie a la Mode of course!
Think a slice of perfectly spiced peach pie, topped with scoop after scoop of creamy vanilla, and a nudge of whip cream. Yeah, we know THAT is what you need after a big holiday meal. It’s pie, its beer, it’s fruit, it’s almost a food group.
ABV 6.1%
Little Dog Coffee Co.

2438 East Bakerview Rd, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mud Pie Mocha Shake
Jack's BBQ - Bellingham

1327 North State Street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Buttermilk Pie$5.00
Frito Pie$8.00
Whole Pecan Pie$29.00
