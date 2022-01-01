Pretzels in Bellingham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (4449 reviews)
Takeout
Ralfs Bavarian Pretzel Twist$3.75
Classic twist pretzel baked across the street at the renowned Ralf's Bavarian Bakery. Served with spicy brown mustard.
Ralfs Bavarian Pretzel Cheese Stick$3.75
Cheese pretzel stick baked across the street at the renowned Ralf's Bavarian Bakery. Served with spicy brown mustard.
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
FRENCH FRIES

Otherlands Beer

2121 Humboldt St, Bellingham

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
Pretzel & Beer Cheese$10.00
Large Ralf's Bavarian pretzel with spicy beer mustard and PDX-style beer cheese.
More about Otherlands Beer

