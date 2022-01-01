Pretzels in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Ralfs Bavarian Pretzel Twist
|$3.75
Classic twist pretzel baked across the street at the renowned Ralf's Bavarian Bakery. Served with spicy brown mustard.
|Ralfs Bavarian Pretzel Cheese Stick
|$3.75
Cheese pretzel stick baked across the street at the renowned Ralf's Bavarian Bakery. Served with spicy brown mustard.
More about Otherlands Beer
FRENCH FRIES
Otherlands Beer
2121 Humboldt St, Bellingham
|Pretzel & Beer Cheese
|$10.00
Large Ralf's Bavarian pretzel with spicy beer mustard and PDX-style beer cheese.