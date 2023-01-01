Ravioli in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve ravioli
Mambo Italiano Cafe
1303 12th street, Bellingham
|Ravioli
|$21.00
Spinach and ricotta stuffed ravioli in rose sauce with basil, tomato, pine nuts, parmesan.
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
1319 N State Street, Bellingham
|Sausage Ravioli
|$26.50
Stuffed with spinach, chard, home-made Italian sausage and Italian cheeses.
|K/Sausage Ravioli
|$10.95
|Cheese Ravioli
|$24.95
Stuffed with ricotta cheese and blended with pecorino romano and a variety of spices.