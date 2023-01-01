Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Bellingham restaurants that serve ravioli

Mambo Italiano Cafe

1303 12th street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ravioli$21.00
Spinach and ricotta stuffed ravioli in rose sauce with basil, tomato, pine nuts, parmesan.
More about Mambo Italiano Cafe
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano

1319 N State Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage Ravioli$26.50
Stuffed with spinach, chard, home-made Italian sausage and Italian cheeses.
K/Sausage Ravioli$10.95
Cheese Ravioli$24.95
Stuffed with ricotta cheese and blended with pecorino romano and a variety of spices.
More about D'Anna's Cafe Italiano

