Salmon in Bellingham

Go
Bellingham restaurants
Toast

Bellingham restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

The Bagelry

1319 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gerard & Dominique Wild Sockeye Smoked Salmon$16.99
6oz package
More about The Bagelry
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (4449 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Grilled Salmon$5.00
served with grapes, Tim’s Potato Chips & carrots.
Pesto Salmon$15.00
grilled salmon - basil pesto cream cheese - lettuce - tomato - Avenue Bread foccacia
Sockeye Salmon Fillet$22.00
grilled salmon glazed with butter - mashed yukon potatoes - served with side of seasonal vegetable
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
Item pic

 

Fiamma Burger

1309 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Burger$11.00
Scratch-made with wild Alaska salmon. Lettuce, tomato, pickles and tartar sauce.
More about Fiamma Burger
Consumer pic

 

Otherside Bagel Co

929 North State Street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SMOKED SALMON$8.00
Salmon Classic$11.25
lox, tomato, red onion, capers, lemon dill schmear
More about Otherside Bagel Co
K-POP Chicken and Beer image

 

K-POP Chicken and Beer

202 E Holly St #101, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$15.50
More about K-POP Chicken and Beer
Restaurant banner

 

Mount Bakery

1217 Harris Ave., Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wild Salmon Benny$17.00
With fresh arugula and locally sourced hot smoked salmon, two poached eggs, Swiss and hollandaise on a waffle or focaccia over a bed of roasted potatoes
More about Mount Bakery

