Salmon in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve salmon
More about The Bagelry
The Bagelry
1319 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Gerard & Dominique Wild Sockeye Smoked Salmon
|$16.99
6oz package
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Kid Grilled Salmon
|$5.00
served with grapes, Tim’s Potato Chips & carrots.
|Pesto Salmon
|$15.00
grilled salmon - basil pesto cream cheese - lettuce - tomato - Avenue Bread foccacia
|Sockeye Salmon Fillet
|$22.00
grilled salmon glazed with butter - mashed yukon potatoes - served with side of seasonal vegetable
More about Fiamma Burger
Fiamma Burger
1309 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Salmon Burger
|$11.00
Scratch-made with wild Alaska salmon. Lettuce, tomato, pickles and tartar sauce.
More about Otherside Bagel Co
Otherside Bagel Co
929 North State Street, Bellingham
|SMOKED SALMON
|$8.00
|Salmon Classic
|$11.25
lox, tomato, red onion, capers, lemon dill schmear
More about K-POP Chicken and Beer
K-POP Chicken and Beer
202 E Holly St #101, Bellingham
|Salmon Burger
|$15.50