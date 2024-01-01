Steak salad in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve steak salad
Mambo Italiano Cafe
1303 12th street, Bellingham
|Steak Salad
|$23.00
6 oz. sirloin (cooked to order), assorted greens, tomato, red onion, Gorgonzola, pine nuts, House-made french dressing.
Bob's Burgers & Brew - Barkley - 2955 Newmarket Street
2955 Newmarket Street, Bellingham
|Steak Salad (GF)
|$26.00
10oz top sirloin steak sliced over a bed of romaine, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and red onion
