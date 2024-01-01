Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Bellingham restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

 

Mambo Italiano Cafe

1303 12th street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$23.00
6 oz. sirloin (cooked to order), assorted greens, tomato, red onion, Gorgonzola, pine nuts, House-made french dressing.
More about Mambo Italiano Cafe
Item pic

 

Bob's Burgers & Brew - Barkley - 2955 Newmarket Street

2955 Newmarket Street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Salad (GF)$26.00
10oz top sirloin steak sliced over a bed of romaine, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and red onion
Steak Salad$26.00
Crisp romaine, 10oz top sirloin cooked to order, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped tomatoes, and red onion
More about Bob's Burgers & Brew - Barkley - 2955 Newmarket Street

