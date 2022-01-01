Super burritos in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve super burritos
California Tacos & Fresh Juices
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham
|Super Burrito
|$9.75
Large flour tortilla with your choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, cheese, and avocado slices
New Mexico Tamale Company
4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham
|Super Sized Burrito
|$12.75
Super Sized Burrito - (not gluten free) Available in Pork, Chicken, or Vegan Aztec - Rice & Beans - lettuce & tomato with choice of: Avocado cilantro sauce, crema & queso fresco or Hatch Vinaigrette dressing
comes with a 2 oz. salsa on the side
|VEGAN - Super Size Burrito
|$12.75
Super Sized Burrito - (not gluten free) Stuffed with Vegan Aztec (Zucchini, bell peppers, white sweet corn & green chile)- Vegan Rice & Vegan whole spicy beans - lettuce & tomato with Vegan avocado cilantro sauce, vegan crema
comes with a 2 oz. salsa on the side