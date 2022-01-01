Super burritos in Bellingham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bellingham restaurants that serve super burritos

California Tacos & Fresh Juices image

 

California Tacos & Fresh Juices

4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Burrito$9.75
Large flour tortilla with your choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, cheese, and avocado slices
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices
Item pic

 

New Mexico Tamale Company

4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Super Sized Burrito$12.75
Super Sized Burrito - (not gluten free) Available in Pork, Chicken, or Vegan Aztec - Rice & Beans - lettuce & tomato with choice of: Avocado cilantro sauce, crema & queso fresco or Hatch Vinaigrette dressing
comes with a 2 oz. salsa on the side
VEGAN - Super Size Burrito$12.75
Super Sized Burrito - (not gluten free) Stuffed with Vegan Aztec (Zucchini, bell peppers, white sweet corn & green chile)- Vegan Rice & Vegan whole spicy beans - lettuce & tomato with Vegan avocado cilantro sauce, vegan crema
comes with a 2 oz. salsa on the side
More about New Mexico Tamale Company

