Tamales in Bellingham

California Tacos & Fresh Juices
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham
|Tamale Dozen
|$29.99
Tamale Filling Options are Chicken, Pork, & Vegetarian. Please specify how many of each kind would you like in the comment section
|Tamales
|$2.99
Ground maize filled with seasoned meat, wrapped in a corn husk cover in red tamale sauce. Filling options are Pork, Chicken, or Vegetarian
|Tamale Combo
|$13.50
Side of Beans & Rice with two Tamales with your choice of filling
New Mexico Tamale Company
4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham
|Tamale Bar - 10 Person (Medium Bar) 5 Hour advance notice - Call our shop to specify Tamale Flavors and side choices!
|$140.00
Call and confirm your order and choose your tamale flavors at 360-389-8841
Medium Tamale Bar
- Serves 10
•2 doz. Tamales (4 flavors- Choice of Pork, Chicken, Vegetarian or Vegan)
• 1/3 pan Beans (Choice of Whole Spicy Pinto or Refried with cheese
• 1/3 pan Rice (Choice of Traditional Rice or Vegan Rice)
• 2 - 16 oz. Salsas (red & green - Medium Hot)
• 2 Bags Chips
• Serving Spoons (upon request)
Our Tamale Bar and other available sides will be placed in disposable aluminum trays packaged stove hot ready for pickup and quick serve. Tamale Bar ready at our Bellingham location. If you wish to have your order delivered, please let us know.
|Wet Tamale Plate
|$11.75
Two Tamales (two flavors)
Smothered with Enchilada Sauce choice of:
Hatch Green Chile (Hot)
Red Chile (Mild)
or Both
Then Drizzled with Crema and sprinkled with Queso Fresco
Choice of one side:
|Single Tamale Plate
|$9.75
One Tamale & Two Side - Choose one tamale flavor and two sides & salsa on the side.