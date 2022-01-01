Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Bellingham restaurants that serve tamales

California Tacos & Fresh Juices image

 

California Tacos & Fresh Juices

4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamale Dozen$29.99
Tamale Filling Options are Chicken, Pork, & Vegetarian. Please specify how many of each kind would you like in the comment section
Tamales$2.99
Ground maize filled with seasoned meat, wrapped in a corn husk cover in red tamale sauce. Filling options are Pork, Chicken, or Vegetarian
Tamale Combo$13.50
Side of Beans & Rice with two Tamales with your choice of filling
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices
Item pic

 

New Mexico Tamale Company

4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamale Bar - 10 Person (Medium Bar) 5 Hour advance notice - Call our shop to specify Tamale Flavors and side choices!$140.00
Call and confirm your order and choose your tamale flavors at 360-389-8841
Medium Tamale Bar
- Serves 10
•2 doz. Tamales (4 flavors- Choice of Pork, Chicken, Vegetarian or Vegan)
• 1/3 pan Beans (Choice of Whole Spicy Pinto or Refried with cheese
• 1/3 pan Rice (Choice of Traditional Rice or Vegan Rice)
• 2 - 16 oz. Salsas (red & green - Medium Hot)
• 2 Bags Chips
• Serving Spoons (upon request)
Our Tamale Bar and other available sides will be placed in disposable aluminum trays packaged stove hot ready for pickup and quick serve. Tamale Bar ready at our Bellingham location. If you wish to have your order delivered, please let us know.
Wet Tamale Plate$11.75
Two Tamales (two flavors)
Smothered with Enchilada Sauce choice of:
Hatch Green Chile (Hot)
Red Chile (Mild)
or Both
Then Drizzled with Crema and sprinkled with Queso Fresco
Choice of one side:
Consuming uncooked eggs may cause foodborne illness
Single Tamale Plate$9.75
One Tamale & Two Side - Choose one tamale flavor and two sides & salsa on the side.
More about New Mexico Tamale Company

