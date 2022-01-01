Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Thai tea in
Bellingham
/
Bellingham
/
Thai Tea
Bellingham restaurants that serve thai tea
PIZZA
Banter - Fairhaven
1307 11th St, Bellingham
Avg 4.4
(451 reviews)
Faux Thai Iced Tea
$6.00
More about Banter - Fairhaven
Banter - Downtown
119 N Commercial, Bellingham
No reviews yet
Faux Thai Iced Tea
$5.50
Made with Oat Milk, lightly spiced and naturally sweetened with carrot juice. Copper orange, and delish!
More about Banter - Downtown
