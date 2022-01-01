Tortas in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve tortas
California Tacos & Fresh Juices
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham
|Pambazo Torta
|$9.99
Bolillo bread soaked in red enchilada sauce filled with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, mayo, sour cream, and avocado slices
|Torta Ahogada w/ 1 Taco Dorado
|$10.89
Bolillo bread submerged in spicy red sauce then filled with homemade Carnitas, beans, and seasoned onion. Comes with one crunchy Taco
|Torta Hawaiiana
|$14.00
Bollilo Rolled filled with ham, black beans, mayonnaise, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream, sliced grilled weenie, and a fresh slice of pineapple