Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Bellingham

Go
Bellingham restaurants
Toast

Bellingham restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

Bar Cicotti

202 grand ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free Torta Caprese$4.00
More about Bar Cicotti
Item pic

 

California Tacos & Fresh Juices

4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pambazo Torta$9.99
Bolillo bread soaked in red enchilada sauce filled with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, mayo, sour cream, and avocado slices
Torta Ahogada w/ 1 Taco Dorado$10.89
Bolillo bread submerged in spicy red sauce then filled with homemade Carnitas, beans, and seasoned onion. Comes with one crunchy Taco
Torta Hawaiiana$14.00
Bollilo Rolled filled with ham, black beans, mayonnaise, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream, sliced grilled weenie, and a fresh slice of pineapple
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellingham

Super Burritos

Tamales

Crispy Chicken

Lox

Pork Ribs

Croissants

French Fries

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Bellingham to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lynden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (540 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston