Tortilla soup in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about JUXT Taphouse
JUXT Taphouse
119 W Holly St., Bellingham
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$8.00
Shredded Chicken, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Black Beans, Onions, Jalapeno. Garnished with Sour Cream, Guac, Cilantro, + Cotija.
More about New Mexico Tamale Company - 360-389-8841
New Mexico Tamale Company - 360-389-8841
4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham
|Chicken Tortilla Soup "Limited time"
|$0.00
Chicken breast, zucchini squash, bell peppers, white sweet corn, Hatch green Chile with southwest spices topped with a drizzle of crema side of crispy tortilla chips, cilantro, onion and a twist of lime.
|Tortilla Soup - Chicken or Vegan Tortilla Soup
|$0.00
Chicken breast, zucchini squash, bell peppers, white sweet corn, Hatch green Chile with southwest spices topped with a drizzle of crema side of crispy tortilla chips, cilantro, onion and a twist of lime.
Vegan options has all the goodies but is made with Soy curls & Vegan Crema on Top!
|Vegan Tortilla Soup
|$0.00
Soy Curls, zucchini squash, bell peppers, white sweet corn, Hatch green Chile with southwest spices topped with a drizzle of vegan crema side of crispy tortilla chips, cilantro, onion and a twist of lime.