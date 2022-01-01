Veggie burgers in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
black bean chipotle patty - eggless mayo - lettuce - tomato - onion - on a Ralf’s pretzel bun or housemade sesame bun
Fiamma Burger
1309 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Veggie N.W. Burger
|$9.00
House made veggie patty with arugula, roasted garlic, smoked onions, cheddar-jack cheese and horseradish mayo.