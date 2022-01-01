Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Bellingham

Go
Bellingham restaurants
Toast

Bellingham restaurants that serve veggie burgers

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (4449 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$12.00
black bean chipotle patty - eggless mayo - lettuce - tomato - onion - on a Ralf’s pretzel bun or housemade sesame bun
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
Fiamma Burger

1309 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie N.W. Burger$9.00
House made veggie patty with arugula, roasted garlic, smoked onions, cheddar-jack cheese and horseradish mayo.
More about Fiamma Burger
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Bus Bistro

104 E Maple Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$12.49
Black beans, rolled oats, peppers and various spices with English cucumbers, micro greens, & Mediterranean Aioli added
More about Brothers Bus Bistro

