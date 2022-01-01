Go
Toast

Bellingham Cider Company

Bellingham Cider Company is a local craft cider producer. Combining the art of cider making with a Pacific Northwest-inspired restaurant and bar overlooking the rapidly growing Waterfront District of downtown Bellingham.

FRENCH FRIES

205 Prospect Street STE A-105 • $$

Avg 4.6 (861 reviews)

Popular Items

Local Grassfed Burger$17.00
Skiyou Ranch Certified Organic Beef, Avenue Bread Bun, White Cheddar, Red Onion -Tomato Jam, Lettuce, House Made Burger Sauce, Hand Cut Fries, ketchup.
Veggie Benedict$14.00
Sweet Potato, Braised Greens, Poached Eggs, and Breakfast Hash
Mango Seltzer Tall Boy$4.99
Classic Benedict$15.00
Avenue English Muffin, Pork Belly, House-Made Hollandaise, Breakfast Hash
Kennebec Potato Fries$9.00
Hand-Cut Potatoes, Truffle Oil, Herbs, Garlic Aioli, Ketchup. (Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Waffle$6.00
Brown Sugar Belgian Waffle with Butter, Real Maple Syrup, Sliced Apples.
Roasted Red Beet Risotto$20.00
Maitake Mushrooms, Pickled Shallots, Walnut Pesto, Toasted Goat Cheese, Dill

VG GF (V)
Buttermilk Brined Chicken & Waffle$18.00
Real Maple Syrup, Honey Sage Butter.
Pork Tenderloin$22.00
Smoked Pork Loin, pimento cheese grits, braised greens house pepper jam
(GF)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

205 Prospect Street STE A-105

Bellingham WA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quantum Leaf

No reviews yet

There's something for everyone!

Mount Bakery - Downtown

No reviews yet

Waste Not Thy Flour

K-POP Chicken and Beer

No reviews yet

Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.

SconeGrown

No reviews yet

Treat yourself!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston