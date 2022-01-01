Bellini's Counter - Latham
Fast Casual Italian Restaurant blending traditional recipes with a modern atmosphere.
624 New Loudon Road
Popular Items
Location
624 New Loudon Road
Latham NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Works Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Bellini's Latham
The Bellini’s standard of Italian classics, pasta and pizza honored the original recipes of Anthony Marrello.
Since 2002, we have since expanded to the Latham area in 2014. With each location offering unique experiences within a classic yet modern setting.
We are always committed to providing the highest quality food and service in each of our current locations and as we expand to other regions.
Bella Napoli Italian American Bakery
A classic Italian American Bakery. Family owned and operated since 1957.
Vintage Pizza
Come in and enjoy!