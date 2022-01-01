Bellini's Counter - New Scotland Ave
Fast Casual Italian Restaurant blending traditional recipes with a modern atmosphere.
33 New Scotland Ave
Location
33 New Scotland Ave
Albany NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
