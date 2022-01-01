Bellini's Counter - Stuyvesant Plaza
Fast Casual Italian Restaurant blending traditional recipes with a modern atmosphere.
1475 Western Ave
Location
1475 Western Ave
Albany NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
b.good
b.good
J and A Italian - Stuyvesant Plaza
Located in beautiful Stuyvesant Plaza, Jacob & Anthony’s Italian trends to a modern, yet upscale-casual dining experience with a sharp focus on traditional Italian cooking. These carefully created dishes are complemented by an array of handcrafted cocktails in a trendy, spacious, and open-concept atmosphere.
Bountiful Bread
Bountiful Bread is a bakery & cafe that specializes in scratch-made soups, salads, sandwiches, and baked goods. Custom cakes & cupcakes and catering area also available.
City Line Bar & Grill
As a restaurant, bar, and member of this thriving community, our one goal is to provide creative, quality products made by people who are passionate to do so. City Line Bar and Grill teeters on the border of Guilderland and Albany, NY, yet embodies the look, feel and expectations of our big city inspiration customized at the local level.