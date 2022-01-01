Go
Bellini's Slingerlands

The Bellini’s standard of Italian classics, pasta and pizza honored the original recipes of Anthony Marrello.
Since 2002, we have since expanded to the Latham area in 2014. With each location offering unique experiences within a classic yet modern setting.
We are always committed to providing the highest quality food and service in each of our current locations and as we expand to other regions.

1365 New Scotland Road

Location

1365 New Scotland Road

Slingerlands NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
