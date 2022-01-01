Go
Toast

Bellissimo Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

10403 Main street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Agnollotti Amore$18.00
homemade egg pasta stuffed w/ goat cheese $ spinach
in a light cream goat cheese sauce
Fettucine al Ragu Salsiccia Caprino$20.00
w/ ragu of sausage and goat
cheese
Linguini Frutti di Mare$27.00
w/mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari & sea
scallops in an herb marinara
Insalata Espinaci$12.00
Baby Spinach & fresh Fennel w/ walnuts, lemon
vinaigrette & shaved parmesan
Capellini al Filetti di Pomodori e Basilico$18.00
Angel hair pasta
w/ fresh tomato and basil sauce
Gamberi al modo mio$28.00
Jumbo shrimp sauteed w/ garic, olive oil, cherry tomatoes & fresh zucchini in a white wine Lemon sauce
Cannoli$7.50
Pollo con Salsiccia$22.00
Breast of Chicken sauteed with sausage, onions, fresh mushrooms in a light herb marinara
Linguini Bellissimo$26.00
w/ diced shrimp, cherry tomatoes, & portabello
mushrooms sautéed in virgin olive oil, garlic & fresh basil
Fresh Mozzarella with Basil, Tomatoes in a Balsamic Vinaigrette$11.00
See full menu

Location

10403 Main street

fairfax VA

Sunday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Wine House

No reviews yet

The Wine House Fairfax, a full service restaurant and retail wine store, serving over 500 boutique wines from around the world to enjoy in your home, or in store with our handcrafted menu. Walls of wine surround a small number of tables, and bar. Voted #1 Best Wine Bar; 2020 and 2021 by Northern Virginia Magazine, voted #1 Best New Restaurants by Northern Virginia Magazine, and the winner of Best Wine List by Virginia Living Magazine, The Wine House is open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week.

High Side

No reviews yet

High Side is a modern, stylish hangout that offers an alluring take on the craft beer bar, surprising beer nerds and novices alike with a thoughtfully curated tap list and exceptional Asian street food known as "xiaochi". 20 craft beer taps + 4 craft cider taps + cellarable bottles + 4-pack to-go

Zandra's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston