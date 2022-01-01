Bell Market Catering & Events

Go
HEALTHY + DELICIOUS MEALS, STRAIGHT TO YOU
For in-office catering, our team can provide setup + delivery in Bell Works, and also the simple option of picking up our beautifully arranged platters from the Bell Market Provisions counter inside the food hall. 72 Business Hours are required for any selections on the Catering Menu.

101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100

Popular Items

Charcuterie Board, Large$160.00
Assorted Cured Meats, Assorted Pickles
The Bell Market Continental: 20ppl minimum$280.00
Assortment of House Baked Breakfast Pastries
Individual Greek Yogurt Parfaits with Granola
Sliced Fresh Fruit
Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments
Orange Juice
Infused Water Carafe
*Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Margherita, Large$19.00
Cut into 8 Slices
Assorted Sandwich Platter, Small$74.00
Choice of Hoagie Rolls or Wraps, Choice of Two Sandwiches, and Choice of Add-On Toppings. Serves 12
Honeybell Breakfast Pastries, Small$36.00
Housemade Assorted Pastries: Muffins, Scones, Seasonal Offerings.
Serves 12
Bell Market Sandwich & Salad Lunch: 20ppl minimum$360.00
Choice of One Salad
Choice of Three Sandwiches
Assorted Cookies & Brownies
Zapps Chips
Cold Beverage Service of Bottled Fiji Water, Sodas, and Teas
*Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Plain Cheese, Large$18.00
Choice of Toppings, Cut into 8 Slices
Seasonal Fruit Platter, Large$92.00
Chef's Selection of Sliced Seasonal Fruit. Serves 24
Cold Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum$80.00
Assorted Bottled Beverages including Water, Iced Teas, and Sodas
*Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Yogurt Parfait Platter, Large$80.00
Individual Yogurt Parfaits, Seasonal Preserves, and Housemade Granola. Serves 24
Location

101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100

Holmdel NJ

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
