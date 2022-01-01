Go
Bellota (bay-YO-ta) serves food and drink inspired by Spanish regions.

Dividida$68.00
divided, choose two types of paella cooked in one pan
Fresa$18.00
goat cheese custard, Yerena Farms strawberry, pickled rhubarb, watercress, PX
Tortilla$20.00
spanish potato-&-onion omelette, nettle, guindilla pepper
Alcachofas$18.00
crisped-artichoke hearts, snow peas, idiazabal, parsley
Bravas$17.00
crisped-kennebec potato, chipotle bravas salsa, smoky alioli
Churros$14.00
crispy Spanish doughnuts, raspberry caramel, salted chocolate sauce
Pulpo Asado$23.00
grilled octopus, potato, romesco, cabbage, charred lemon vinagreta
Gambas$20.00
olive oil-poached, gulf prawn, orange, garlic, chili, grilled bread
Croquetas$18.00
smoked ham hock-apple-&-tetilla croquetas, bacon-onion jam, safran pearls
Presa$58.00
Iberian pork, baby carrots, pea leaves, carrot greens salsa
888 Brannan St

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Folsom Street Foundry

Azucar Lounge

Azucar Lounge features fresh Mexican inspired street food, cocktails with an amazing selection of agave spirits.
You can find us on the corner of 9th Street and Folsom Street, a few blocks off the 101 or off the Civic Center BART station.
We are open Monday thru Saturday starting at 11am

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery

The buzzy local brewery and distillery offering exciting pub food and local seasonal fare.

