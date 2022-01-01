Go
Bellota

thoughtful Mexican cuisine. high-energy vibe. tequila haven.

3350 Brighton Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Enchiladas$15.00
2 pcs - chicken confit, onions, chihuahua cheese, epazote, corn tortillas, crema. comes with Mexican rice and beans
Carnitas Taco$5.00
pork, onion, cilantro, lime, chile de arbol. served on a corn tortilla.
Guacamole & Chips$10.00
avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, onion, lime. served with corn tortilla chips.
Fried Quesadilla de Requeson$6.00
fried blue corn quesadilla stuffed with requeson (mexican ricotta), onions and epazote. served with a jalapeno cilantro salsa.
Pibil Cochinita Taco$5.00
pork, habanero, xni pek, serrano, lime, oregano. served on a corn tortilla.
Shrimp Taco$7.00
shrimp marinated in butter, tomatoes, onions and chipotle. served with chihuahua cheese on a crisp flour tortilla.
House Salsas & Chips$8.00
3 house salsas - chile de arbol - salsa verde - morita. served with corn tortilla chips.
Mushroom Al Pastor Taco$6.00
roasted, sliced lobster mushrooms, charred pineapple, cilantro, onion, lime. served on a flour tortilla.
Costra De Ribeye Taco$7.00
sliced ribeye, chorizo, chihuahua cheese, salsa verde, onion, cilantro. served on a crisp flour tortilla.
Barbacoa Taco$5.00
braised/smoked beef, onion, cilantro and salsa morita. served on a corn tortilla.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3350 Brighton Blvd

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
