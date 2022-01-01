Go
Bells Greek Pizza

Family-owned local business in the heart of East Lansing. We take pride in making our pizza from scratch. Join us for authentic Mediterranean dishes, along with your gameday favorites. Dine in/Delivery/Catering/Take-Out Options Available

1135 East Grand River Ave

Popular Items

Large Pizza 14"$12.50
Handmade 14" Pizza
Medium Pizza 12'$10.50
Handmade 12" Pizza
Pistachio Baklava$2.50
Greek Salad Large$11.00
Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Green Peppers.
Fries$4.50
Walnut Baklava$2.50
Chicken Shawarma Plate$14.00
Breadsticks 3pc.$5.50
Small Pizza 10"$8.50
Handmade 10" Pizza
Gyro Original$10.00
1135 East Grand River Ave

East Lansing MI

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
