Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio

SANDWICHES

525 S Highland St • $

Avg 4.9 (279 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese$7.40
Sourdough bread, garlic mayo, provolone, cheddar, tomato, brown sugar bacon
Avocado Toast$4.50
Toasted wheat bread topped with fresh avocado, cheddar cheese, & a fried egg
Blueberry Muffin$2.95
Honeysuckle$4.80
Latte$3.60
Espresso & steamed milk
(amounts vary by size)
Breakfast Biscuit$6.50
House-made biscuit with an egg, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, turkey, or ham
Chicken Biscuit$6.85
House-made biscuit with a honey herb butter, a fried chicken tender, and a side of honey
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Burrito$8.30
Mocha$4.20
Espresso, steamed milk, & chocolate
(amounts vary by size)
Cold Brew$4.20
Black coffee cold brewed overnight
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

525 S Highland St

Memphis TN

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
