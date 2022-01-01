Go
Toast

Bell Tower Brewing Co.

Kent Ohio's neighborhood brewpub. Come in and enjoy great craft beer and delicious food!

310 Park Ave.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

310 Park Ave.

Kent OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

GRAZERS Restaurant

No reviews yet

GRAZERS updated HOURS are 11am until 5 pm - Monday thru Saturday - Closed Sundays

Over Easy at the Depot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Water Street Tavern

No reviews yet

Rated 2.4 stars on YELP!

Water Street Tavern Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston