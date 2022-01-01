Can Can

Can Can is an intimate 120 seat dinner theatre and production house. The venue's entertainment, food, and drink experience is unlike any other in the world. Featuring a menu of French-inspired Pacific Northwest fare sourced from the freshest ingredients from neighboring Market farmers, butchers, and seafood businesses. Experience the gorgeous views of Post Alley and the Puget Sound from the patio of Can Can’s bistro and bar, “The Dressing Room.” Can Can's company of highly trained professional performers will entertain and delight your senses through dance, acrobatics, burlesque, song and comedy. At the heart of the institution is the creative team, a professional group of artists who transform the venue with each new show, producing inventive scenic design, choreography, original music, costuming, and more several times each year.

