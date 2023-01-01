Chicken tenders in Bellville
Bellville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Brumbys Pizza - 96 Main St
Brumbys Pizza - 96 Main St
96 Main St, Bellville
|8" Chicken Tender Sub
|$6.99
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, choice of pizza sauce, mayo, or honey mustard.
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
4 strips with your choice of sauce
|12" Chicken Tender Sub
|$10.85
More about Panchos Tacos Bellville - 844 State Route 97
Panchos Tacos Bellville - 844 State Route 97
844 Ohio 97, Bellville
|Adult Chicken Tenders and Fries
|$10.99
Breaded chicken tenders with battered French fries with a side of honey mustard.
|Kid's Chicken Tenders with Fries
|$7.99
All kids meals come with a drink (fountain drink, milk, or juice.) 10 and under please.