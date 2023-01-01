Tacos in Bellville
Bellville restaurants that serve tacos
More about Brumbys Pizza - 96 Main St
Brumbys Pizza - 96 Main St
96 Main St, Bellville
|Over The Boarder (Taco Pizza)
|$0.00
Zingy salsa, taco style beef with cool sour cream, lettuce, tomato, Bl. olives & cheddar cheese.
More about Panchos Tacos Bellville - 844 State Route 97
Panchos Tacos Bellville - 844 State Route 97
844 Ohio 97, Bellville
|2 Chorizo Street Tacos
|$6.00
With cheese dip, cilantro, and onions.
|2 CHKN, Chorizo, and PNAPPL Tacos
|$7.00
With Cheese Dip, Cilantro, and Onions.
|Mexican Taco Pizza
|$9.00
Choice of grilled chicken, steak, ground beef, or carnitas, with green tomatillo sauce, cheese dip, cilantro, and onions.