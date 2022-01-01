Go
Bellwether

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

117 West Forsyth Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1026 reviews)

Popular Items

Single Bellwether Burger$11.00
American cheese, house pickles, iceberg, tomatoes, onion, duke’s mayonnaise
*add fried egg +1
*add bacon +2
Bellwether Salad$14.00
bacon farms lettuces, deviled egg, bacon, radishes, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, benne seed crackers, green goddess dressing
Shoestring Fries$6.00
*Vegetarian
*add spicy togarashi +1
*add truffle +2
Single Sheep Burger$12.00
American cheese, sheep sauce, grilled
onions, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes
*add fried egg +1
*add bacon +2
Double Bellwether Burger$15.00
American cheese, house pickles, iceberg, tomatoes, onion, duke’s mayonnaise
*add fried egg +1
*add bacon +2
Potato & Leek Soup (Cup)$8.00
*Gluten Free
*Vegetarian
Garnished with truffle oil, chives, cream
Club$17.00
turkey, honey ham, bacon, dill Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, house pickles, chipotle mayo
Vegan "Fried Chicken"$24.00
*Vegan
twice fried seitan, carrot slaw, turnip cake, house hot & BBQ sauces
Pear & Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
*Gluten Free
*Vegetarian
arugula, spinach, strawberries, fennel, candied pecans, pear-cinnamon champagne vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken$17.00
pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

117 West Forsyth Street

Jacksonville FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
