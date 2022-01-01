Go
Belly Buster's Food Truck and Catering

Open today 7:00 AM - 11:30 PM

No reviews yet

921 Maple St

williamsburg, PA 16693

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Belly Busters Fried Pierogies$7.00
Caramelized onion,7 pierogies,cheffy sauce
Spicy Bacon Buster$8.00
Japs,Bacon and Liquid Cheddar
Mushroom Buster$8.00
Mushrooms and Swiss
Fresh Cut Fries$5.00
fries
Fresh Battered Chicken Tenders$9.00
Fresh Battered Chicken Tenders
Bacon Buster$8.00
Bacon and American
Cheezy Buster$8.00
American and Swiss
Hamburger$7.00
plain Burger
Fresh Cut Cheese Fries$6.00
Fries,liquid cheese
All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:30 pm

Location

921 Maple St, williamsburg PA 16693

Directions

