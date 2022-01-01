Go
Toast

Belly Deli

Fresh salads and sandwiches with an Asian flair

SANDWICHES

1317 S University Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (376 reviews)

Popular Items

Bulgogi Beef Sammy$8.50
Spicy Pork Sammy$9.00
Spicy Tofu Sammy$8.50
Taro Chips$2.00
Bulgogi + Pork Belly Buns$6.50
Pork Egg Rolls$3.50
Bokum Balls$4.00
Cheese Steak Sammy$10.00
Soy Garlic Tofu Sammy$8.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

1317 S University Ave

Ann Arbor MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

University of Michigan The Link

No reviews yet

Enjoy

University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

Wolverine Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Home of Ann Arbor's All You Can Eat Sushi!

Isalita Cantina Mexicana

No reviews yet

Isalita Cantina Mexicana is located downtown Ann Arbor next to its sister restaurant Mani Osteria. At Isalita, we specialize in small, shareable dishes that are inspired by the vibrant market "mercado" culture of Mexico. Everything on the menu is house-made using marketplace ingredients to showcase recognizable dishes but with our own unique interpretation.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston