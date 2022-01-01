Go
Toast

Belly Left Coast

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL

523 4th st • $$

Avg 4.2 (1421 reviews)

Popular Items

Garden Truffle Mac & Cheese$14.50
white truffle oil, roasted roma tomatoes, spinach
Grilled Artichoke$12.50
served with lemon ancho aioli, harvest moon olive oil
Chicken Kale Caesar Salad$14.00
sourdough croutons, parmesan cheese, house-made caesar dressing
Dynamite Shrimp Tacos (2)$14.50
2 Panko Breaded Fried Shrimp Tacos, Dynamite Sauce
Pork Sqewers$14.00
served in carolina bbq sauce
Hawaiian Kalua Pork Tacos (2)$14.50
smoked pork, house-made slaw, sriracha aioli with side of salsa verde
Bavarian Salted Pretzels$10.50
served with HenHouse beer cheese
Heirloom Tomato Salad$13.50
Heirloom tomato salad with fresh pesto, basil, burrata, balsamic and a local Harvest Moon Olive Oil to top!
Surf & Turf Fish Tacos (2)$15.50
atlantic grilled cod, smoked applewood bacon, house-made slaw, side of salsa verde
Pepperoni pizza$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

523 4th st

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

NY Pie

No reviews yet

The Best late-night pizzeria in Santa Rosa has been dishing up true New York Style pizza and the best wings in Santa Rosa since 2013!!!! Come in and enjoy!

El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Puerto Rican food is a Tropical Latin Style of food from the Caribbean. Our recipes are traditional and authentic passed down many generations!

Third Street Aleworks

No reviews yet

Third Street Aleworks, a Santa Rosa original, has led the way in local craft beer since 1995! Our beers have been recognized throughout the US and around the world with over 25 different medals—including, but not limited to “Great American Beer Festival” and “World Beer Cup”—being awarded for excellence; a true testament of our quest to create great quality beer!

La Rosa Tequileria & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston