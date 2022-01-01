Go
Belly Fish

Obsessed with fresh seafood!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

901 Federal Highway • $$

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice (2 per order)$4.95
serrano, cilantro (contains sesame). Served room temperature with a side of house soy.
Faroe Islands Salmon - Nigiri (1 per order)$3.25
Edamame$4.95
Torched Faroe Islands Salmon Belly with Truffle Oil - Nigiri (1 per order)$3.75
Tuna Tostada$7.95
corn tortilla, soy-lime marinated tuna, chipotle aioli, avocado, cilantro, crispy leeks (contains sesame)
Spicy Salmon Crispy Rice (2 per order)$4.95
crispy leeks (contains sesame). Served room temperature with a side of house soy.
Torched Faroe Islands Salmon & Avocado Roll$9.95
torched salmon, avocado, sweet miso
Salmon Tostada$7.95
corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, Faroe Islands Salmon, French Feta, avocado, cilantro, crispy capers, lime zest
Belly Premium Box: 10 Piece Nigiri + Spicy Salmon Roll$32.95
Nigiri: (2) Faroe Island Salmon, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly with Truffle Oil, (3) Tuna, (1) Hamachi, (1) Torched Hamachi, (1) Torched Hamachi Belly with Truffle Oil
* Substitutions politely declined on combos
Faroe Islands Salmon Belly - Nigiri (1 per order)$3.50
Location

901 Federal Highway

Hallandale FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
