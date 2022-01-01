Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
California rolls in
Belmar
/
Belmar
/
California Rolls
Belmar restaurants that serve california rolls
Klein's Fish Market
708 River Road, Belmar
No reviews yet
California Roll
$8.50
More about Klein's Fish Market
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro
2007 Highway 35, STE 1-2, Wall
Avg 4.3
(368 reviews)
California roll
$7.00
Kani, avocado, cucumber
More about Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Belmar
Shrimp Rolls
Salmon Avocado Rolls
Caesar Salad
Salad Rolls
Avocado Rolls
Shrimp Tacos
Cheesecake
Salmon
More near Belmar to explore
Asbury Park
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Long Branch
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Neptune
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Manasquan
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Spring Lake
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Bradley Beach
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Sea Girt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Eatontown
Avg 3.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1592 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(222 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(541 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston