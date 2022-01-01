Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Belmar

Belmar restaurants
Belmar restaurants that serve california rolls

Klein's Fish Market image

 

Klein's Fish Market

708 River Road, Belmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$8.50
More about Klein's Fish Market
Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro

2007 Highway 35, STE 1-2, Wall

Avg 4.3 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
California roll$7.00
Kani, avocado, cucumber
More about Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro

