Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Belmar

Go
Belmar restaurants
Toast

Belmar restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Greens and Grains- Wall Twp - Greens and Grains- Wall Twp

1861 New Jersey 35, Unit 105, Wall

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Curry Lentil + Sweet Potatoes (8oz)$7.00
Savory sweet potato and lentil stew, with a light curry flavor in a creamy coconut sauce. Served with grilled pita upon request. 8oz. ALLERGENS: COCONUT, WHEAT (for pita bread only)
More about Greens and Grains- Wall Twp - Greens and Grains- Wall Twp
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Mizuki HIbachi Bistro

2007 Highway 35, STE 1-2, Wall

Avg 4.3 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seafood in Curry Sauce$30.00
3 ács shrimp, scallop, lobster tail, Potato, onion, sweet peas, mushroom, pepper, eggplant in Thai yellow curry, is Gluten free
Thai Curry Sauce (D) - Chicken$17.00
Potato, onion, sweet peas, mushroom, pepper, eggplant in Thai yellow curry, is Gluten free
Curry Sauce (D) - Shrimp$22.00
Potato, onion, sweet peas, mushroom, pepper, eggplant in Thai yellow curry, is Gluten free
More about Mizuki HIbachi Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Belmar

Lobsters

Kani Salad

California Rolls

Mixed Green Salad

Grilled Chicken

Tuna Rolls

Hummus

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near Belmar to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2394 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (732 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (802 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (530 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston