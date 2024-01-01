Curry in Belmar
1861 New Jersey 35, Unit 105, Wall
|Coconut Curry Lentil + Sweet Potatoes (8oz)
|$7.00
Savory sweet potato and lentil stew, with a light curry flavor in a creamy coconut sauce. Served with grilled pita upon request. 8oz. ALLERGENS: COCONUT, WHEAT (for pita bread only)
More about Mizuki HIbachi Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Mizuki HIbachi Bistro
2007 Highway 35, STE 1-2, Wall
|Seafood in Curry Sauce
|$30.00
3 ács shrimp, scallop, lobster tail, Potato, onion, sweet peas, mushroom, pepper, eggplant in Thai yellow curry, is Gluten free
|Thai Curry Sauce (D) - Chicken
|$17.00
Potato, onion, sweet peas, mushroom, pepper, eggplant in Thai yellow curry, is Gluten free
|Curry Sauce (D) - Shrimp
|$22.00
Potato, onion, sweet peas, mushroom, pepper, eggplant in Thai yellow curry, is Gluten free