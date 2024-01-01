Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Belmar

Belmar restaurants
Belmar restaurants that serve greek salad

Mr. Greek

821 Belmar Plaza, Belmar

Mr Greek Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine, Graviera Cheese, Pita Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine, Feta, Onion, Pepper, Olives,Tomato, Cucumbers, Grape Leave, Greek Dressing On Side
More about Mr. Greek
Greens and Grains- Wall Twp - Greens and Grains- Wall Twp

1861 New Jersey 35, Unit 105, Wall

Greek Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine, chickpea salad, stuffed grape leaves, kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, creamy vegan feta and our tahini vinaigrette on the side! Pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: COCONUT (salad) SESAME (dressing) WHEAT + SESAME (pita)
More about Greens and Grains- Wall Twp - Greens and Grains- Wall Twp

