Belmar restaurants you'll love

Belmar restaurants
Must-try Belmar restaurants

Klein's Fish Market image

 

Klein's Fish Market

708 River Road, Belmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Manhattan Bowl$8.00
House Salad$12.00
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
More about Klein's Fish Market
Banner pic

 

Ragin' Cajun Belmar

1102 River Road, Belmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blackened Chicken Bites$12.99
Bite size pieces of chicken breast blackened in our Cajun seasoning served with a side of house made Creole Mustard
Baton Rouge$18.99
Whole plum tomatoes chopped with sliced onions, bell peppers with garlic and Cajun seasoning served over white rice
Blackened/Cajun Grilled Entrees$18.99
your choice of protien blackened and served with steamed broccoli and red beans and rice
More about Ragin' Cajun Belmar
Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Mizuki HIbachi Bistro

2007 Highway 35, STE 1-2, Wall

Avg 4.3 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shu Mai$7.00
Steamed shrimp dumpling
Gyoza$7.00
Pan fried Japanese pork dumpling
California roll$7.00
Kani, avocado, cucumber
More about Mizuki HIbachi Bistro
10th Ave Burrito Co. image

 

10th Ave Burrito Co.

801 Belmar Plaza, Belmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$13.00
Pork Mole' Burrito$14.00
More about 10th Ave Burrito Co.
J's Pizza image

 

J's Pizza

804 Ocean Ave, Belmar

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about J's Pizza
Salty's Beach Bar image

 

Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main St, Lake Como

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Salty's Beach Bar
Banner pic

 

Mr. Greek

821 Belmar Plaza Unit 5, Belmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Mr. Greek
Restaurant banner

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

D'Jais Oceanview Bar and Cafe

1801 Ocean Ave, Belmar

Avg 2.5 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about D'Jais Oceanview Bar and Cafe
Relish image

 

Relish

1303 Main Street, Belmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Relish
Restaurant banner

 

Hot Bagels Belmar's Finest - 703 9th ave (Belmar Plaza)

703 9th ave (Belmar Plaza), Belmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hot Bagels Belmar's Finest - 703 9th ave (Belmar Plaza)
Main pic

 

Pizza Heaven - 507 Main Street

507 Main Street, Belmar

No reviews yet
More about Pizza Heaven - 507 Main Street
D'Jais Bar and Grill image

 

D'Jais Bar and Grill - Bar Account

1801 Ocean Ave, Belmar

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about D'Jais Bar and Grill - Bar Account
Surf Taco - Belmar image

WRAPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS

Surf Taco - Belmar - Belmar

1003 West Main St, Belmar

Avg 4.5 (2470 reviews)
More about Surf Taco - Belmar - Belmar
Main Street Donuts image

DONUTS

Main Street Donuts

705 Main Street, Belmar

Avg 4.8 (491 reviews)
More about Main Street Donuts
Surf Taco - Wall image

 

Surf Taco - Wall - Wall

1818 NJ-35, Wall

No reviews yet
More about Surf Taco - Wall - Wall
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Sonny's Grille - Belmar

821 Belmar Plaza Mall, Belmar

Avg 4.8 (863 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Sonny's Grille - Belmar
Restaurant banner

 

Klein's Fish Market - Retail - 708 River Rd

708 River Rd, Belmar

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Klein's Fish Market - Retail - 708 River Rd

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Belmar

Scallops

Cake

Snapper

Cheesecake

Lobsters

Clams

Chicken Salad

California Rolls

