Meatball subs in Belmar
Belmar restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Pizzeria 'Lucci
Pizzeria 'Lucci
809 Belmar Plaza, Belmar
|Meatball Sandwich
|$18.00
House-Made Meatballs, Stracciatella, Reggiano, Oil Cured Peppers
More about Greens and Grains- Wall Twp - Greens and Grains- Wall Twp
Greens and Grains- Wall Twp - Greens and Grains- Wall Twp
1861 New Jersey 35, Unit 105, Wall
|Meatball Parm Sub
|$14.00
If you love our "Meatball Parm Pita" you'll love this elevated version! Try our Meatball Parm Sub on a 12 inch Amoroso's Roll, 6 savory meatballs, our house-made marinara and signature cheez whiz! Add some sweet potato fries and share it all with a friend!