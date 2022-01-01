Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Belmar

Go
Belmar restaurants
Toast

Belmar restaurants that serve mussels

Klein's Fish Market image

 

Klein's Fish Market

708 River Road, Belmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
New England Bowl$8.00
Boom Boom Shrimp$14.95
More about Klein's Fish Market
Banner pic

 

Ragin' Cajun Belmar

1102 River Road, Belmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scampied Artichoke Hearts$7.99
white wine with a touch of garlic, butter, Cajun seasoning and lemon pepper
Red Beans and Rice$6.99
Traditional Louisiana slow cooked red beans minus the sausage atop white rice
Blackened Chicken Bites$12.99
Bite size pieces of chicken breast blackened in our Cajun seasoning served with a side of house made Creole Mustard
More about Ragin' Cajun Belmar

Browse other tasty dishes in Belmar

Lobster Rolls

Salmon

Avocado Rolls

Burritos

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Bisque

California Rolls

Map

More near Belmar to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1670 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (566 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston