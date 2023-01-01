Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Belmar

Belmar restaurants
Belmar restaurants that serve rice bowls

Mr. Greek

821 Belmar Plaza Unit 5, Belmar

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Bowl$15.99
Rice, Pickled Onions, Tomato, Chickpeas, Cucumbers and Pita on side.
More about Mr. Greek
10th Ave Burrito Co.

801 Belmar Plaza, Belmar

TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Rice and Beans$5.00
More about 10th Ave Burrito Co.

