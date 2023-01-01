Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice bowls in
Belmar
/
Belmar
/
Rice Bowls
Belmar restaurants that serve rice bowls
Mr. Greek
821 Belmar Plaza Unit 5, Belmar
No reviews yet
Rice Bowl
$15.99
Rice, Pickled Onions, Tomato, Chickpeas, Cucumbers and Pita on side.
More about Mr. Greek
10th Ave Burrito Co.
801 Belmar Plaza, Belmar
No reviews yet
Bowl Rice and Beans
$5.00
More about 10th Ave Burrito Co.
