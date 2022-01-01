Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon rolls in
Belmar
/
Belmar
/
Salmon Rolls
Belmar restaurants that serve salmon rolls
Klein's Fish Market
708 River Road, Belmar
No reviews yet
Salmon Avocado Roll
$9.00
More about Klein's Fish Market
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro
2007 Highway 35, STE 1-2, Wall
Avg 4.3
(368 reviews)
Salmon Avocado Roll
$7.50
Salmon Skin Cucumber roll
$6.50
Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll
$8.00
More about Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro
