Salmon rolls in Belmar

Belmar restaurants
Toast

Belmar restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Klein's Fish Market image

 

Klein's Fish Market

708 River Road, Belmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado Roll$9.00
More about Klein's Fish Market
Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro

2007 Highway 35, STE 1-2, Wall

Avg 4.3 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Avocado Roll$7.50
Salmon Skin Cucumber roll$6.50
Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll$8.00
More about Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro

