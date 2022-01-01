Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon salad in
Belmar
/
Belmar
/
Salmon Salad
Belmar restaurants that serve salmon salad
Klein's Fish Market
708 River Road, Belmar
No reviews yet
House Salad Salmon
$21.00
More about Klein's Fish Market
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro
2007 Highway 35, STE 1-2, Wall
Avg 4.3
(368 reviews)
Spicy Salmon Avocado Salad
$12.00
Salmon Skin Salad
$10.00
Toasted crispy salmon skin, cucumber, seaweed, crunchy on top of garden green.
with jalapeño dressing
More about Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro
