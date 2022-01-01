Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Belmar

Belmar restaurants
Toast

Belmar restaurants that serve salmon salad

Klein's Fish Market image

 

Klein's Fish Market

708 River Road, Belmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
House Salad Salmon$21.00
More about Klein's Fish Market
Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro

2007 Highway 35, STE 1-2, Wall

Avg 4.3 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Salmon Avocado Salad$12.00
Salmon Skin Salad$10.00
Toasted crispy salmon skin, cucumber, seaweed, crunchy on top of garden green.
with jalapeño dressing
More about Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro

