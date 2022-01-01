Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sashimi in
Belmar
/
Belmar
/
Sashimi
Belmar restaurants that serve sashimi
Klein's Fish Market
708 River Road, Belmar
No reviews yet
Sashimi Roll
$17.00
More about Klein's Fish Market
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Mizuki HIbachi Bistro
2007 Highway 35, STE 1-2, Wall
Avg 4.3
(368 reviews)
Sushi & Sashimi Lunch
$20.00
Sashimi Lunch
$19.00
Sashimi Appetizer
$13.50
More about Mizuki HIbachi Bistro
