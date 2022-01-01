Scallops in Belmar

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Klein's Fish Market image

 

Klein's Fish Market

708 River Road, Belmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops Platter$33.95
Shrimp & Scallops$30.95
More about Klein's Fish Market
Banner pic

 

Ragin' Cajun

1102 River Road, Belmar

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cajun Grilled Scallops$17.99
Blackened in our own Cajun Seasoning served with a side of Creole mustard for dipping
Shrimp & Scallops Tomato Basil$27.99
Jumbo Shrimp and Scallops that are blackened rest atop angel hair pasta that has been tossed in a very light tomato basil sauce
More about Ragin' Cajun
Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro

2007 Highway 35, STE 1-2, Wall

Avg 4.3 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hibachi Filet Mignon & Scallop$35.00
Mango Sauce (D) - Scallop$21.00
Pepper, mango, sweet peas, in spicy, sweet mango sauce, is Gluten free
Spicy Crunchy Scallop Roll$8.50
More about Mizuki Hibachi Asian Bistro

