Scallops in Belmar
Belmar restaurants that serve scallops
More about Klein's Fish Market
Klein's Fish Market
708 River Road, Belmar
|Scallops Platter
|$33.95
|Shrimp & Scallops
|$30.95
More about Ragin' Cajun
Ragin' Cajun
1102 River Road, Belmar
|Cajun Grilled Scallops
|$17.99
Blackened in our own Cajun Seasoning served with a side of Creole mustard for dipping
|Shrimp & Scallops Tomato Basil
|$27.99
Jumbo Shrimp and Scallops that are blackened rest atop angel hair pasta that has been tossed in a very light tomato basil sauce