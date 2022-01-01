Belmont restaurants you'll love
Farm House
1301 6th Ave, Belmont
|Hanger Steak
|$28.00
grilled med-rare with peppercorn red wine reduction topped with crispy onion strings. Served with a side of truffle fries
|Farm House Burger
|$18.00
Our classic half pound burger on Firebrand's Pain au Lait bun, aioli, house made pickles, tomato, butter lettuce, and house made bacon jam. Choice of cheese. Choice fries or salad
Plant burger (Beyond) is an option.
|Wild Boar Tenderloin
|$33.00
grilled wild boar served with potato gnocchi over a chard tomato vodka Aurora cream sauce with apricot relish. Wild boar is similar to pork but darker and leaner. They do not have a gamey taste but rather a sweet and nutty flavor due to their diet of grass, acorns, fruits and nuts. Pairs well with the spiciness of the black pepper gnocchi
Waterdog Tavern
1015 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont
|Chicken Wings
|$14.50
One pound of delicious wings! Choose from classic buffalo with ranch, smoky BBQ, sweet chili, or lemon pepper. Contains gluten, garlic & onion, dairy in the blue cheese & buffalo sauce
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Flash fried, fluer de sel garnish, gochujang aioli. GF, Sauce contains garlic
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$9.00
House-made Three Cheese sauce, served warm. Has dairy & contains gluten
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
St. James Gate Belmont
1410 Old County Rd, Belmont
|BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
|Spicy Garlic Fries
|$10.95
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.95
Spoon and Fork
1480 el camino real, Belmont
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
Pan fried rice noodles with tofu, beansprouts, egg and chives. Served with crushed peanuts on the side. (Contain peanuts)
|Tom Kha Gai
|$6.00
Creamy soup with coconut milk, chicken and mushrooms flavored with galangal, lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves
|Pad Kee Mao with ground chicken
|$12.00
Pan fried flat rice noodles with ground chicken stir fried with minced chilli and garlic, tomatoes, onions and sweet basil
Slice House Pizza - Belmont REBUILDING
1000 El Camino Real, Belmont