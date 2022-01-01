Belmont American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Belmont

Farm House image

 

Farm House

1301 6th Ave, Belmont

Avg 4.2 (571 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hanger Steak$28.00
grilled med-rare with peppercorn red wine reduction topped with crispy onion strings. Served with a side of truffle fries
Farm House Burger$18.00
Our classic half pound burger on Firebrand's Pain au Lait bun, aioli, house made pickles, tomato, butter lettuce, and house made bacon jam. Choice of cheese. Choice fries or salad
Plant burger (Beyond) is an option.
Wild Boar Tenderloin$33.00
grilled wild boar served with potato gnocchi over a chard tomato vodka Aurora cream sauce with apricot relish. Wild boar is similar to pork but darker and leaner. They do not have a gamey taste but rather a sweet and nutty flavor due to their diet of grass, acorns, fruits and nuts. Pairs well with the spiciness of the black pepper gnocchi
More about Farm House
Waterdog Tavern image

 

Waterdog Tavern

1015 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont

Avg 4 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
House-made Three Cheese sauce, served warm. Has dairy & contains gluten
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Breaded white meat chicken, coleslaw, butter pickles, garlic aioli, toasted brioche bun, choice of side. Contains gluten, garlic, dairy
Chicken Wings$14.50
One pound of delicious wings! Choose from classic buffalo with ranch, smoky BBQ, sweet chili, or lemon pepper. Contains gluten, garlic & onion, dairy in the blue cheese & buffalo sauce
More about Waterdog Tavern
St. James Gate Belmont image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

St. James Gate Belmont

1410 Old County Rd, Belmont

Avg 3.8 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
Bacon-Wrapped Tots (7)$8.95
More about St. James Gate Belmont
