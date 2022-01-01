Cheeseburgers in Belmont
Belmont restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Farm House
1301 6th Ave, Belmont
|Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
|$11.00
2 homemade burger patties on hawaiian buns with cheddar cheese with side of fries & fruits. Tomatoes | Aioli | letuce | pickles upon request
The Tavern - Belmont
1015 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$11.50
Patty, cheese & bun only, cooked medium. Comes with choice of broccoli or fries. Bun contains gluten, has dairy